Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 2.7% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $203,639.85 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,148.46 or 0.07105773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,770,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,769,155.62341218 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,157.58221003 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $222,616.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

