Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

