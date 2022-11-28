LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 658.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
CAVR remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Monday. 145,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
