LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Up 16,900.0% in November

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 16,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LNSPF stock remained flat at $2.15 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNSPF shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

