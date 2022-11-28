Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.03

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,205,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 1,495,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 2,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,545,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after buying an additional 2,122,180 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,455,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 258,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 686,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.