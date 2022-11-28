Loopring Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $312.05 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

