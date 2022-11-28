Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $211.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

