MAGIC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.33 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $54.33 million and approximately $572,291.31 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,762,964 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

