MAGIC Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $55.21 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $55.21 million and $591,592.52 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,312,964 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

