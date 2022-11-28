Mammoth Price Hits $0.0279 on Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded up 239.4% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $195.50 million and $18,666.76 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,278.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00237696 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.02903746 USD and is up 17.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,502.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.