ManpowerGroup Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.36 (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $87.71. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,077. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 120,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,701,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.