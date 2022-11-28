Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 777.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Maple Leaf Green World news, Director Wentong Gao acquired 372,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,584.10. Insiders have acquired 691,900 shares of company stock valued at $76,909 in the last quarter.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

