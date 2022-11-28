Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $8.75 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

