Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 73.4% in November

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of MARPS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,642. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Featured Stories

