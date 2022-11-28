Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maverix Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 123.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Maverix Metals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.