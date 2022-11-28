Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maverix Metals

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 123.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Maverix Metals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.