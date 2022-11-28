Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDIBY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.28) to €9.60 ($9.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.45) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 2.0 %

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,973. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.