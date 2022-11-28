Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as low as $76.18 and last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 227556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 3.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.