Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Meiji Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $12.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Meiji has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get Meiji alerts:

About Meiji

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.