Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 394,093 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 4.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,178,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9 %

MTD stock traded down $12.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,436.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,244.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,242.50. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

