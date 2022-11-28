MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 696,677 shares.The stock last traded at $172.71 and had previously closed at $183.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Further Reading
