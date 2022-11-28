MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 696,677 shares.The stock last traded at $172.71 and had previously closed at $183.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

