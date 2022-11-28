Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 1,225.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MITFF stock remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

