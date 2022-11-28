Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MITSY stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $576.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $368.00 and a one year high of $599.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71.
