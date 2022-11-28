Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of MITSY stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $576.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $368.00 and a one year high of $599.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.