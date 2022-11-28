Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Financial Analysis

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mondi and Epiroc AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mondi
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Epiroc AB (publ)
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1.91
Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $201.25, indicating a potential upside of 956.99%. Given Epiroc AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Epiroc AB (publ) is more favorable than Mondi.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.0% of Mondi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Epiroc AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Mondi and Epiroc AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mondi
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Epiroc AB (publ)
|17.65%
|29.02%
|15.16%
Volatility and Risk
Mondi has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Mondi and Epiroc AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mondi
|$9.14 billion
|1.02
|$894.42 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Epiroc AB (publ)
|$4.62 billion
|5.00
|$822.96 million
|$0.70
|27.20
Mondi has higher revenue and earnings than Epiroc AB (publ).
Summary
Mondi beats Epiroc AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Mondi
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. Mondi plc was founded in 1967 and is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions. This segment also provides solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment offers rock drilling tools and hydraulic attachments that are used primarily for drilling, deconstruction, recycling, and rock excavation. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.
