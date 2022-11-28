Monero (XMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $65.38 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Monero has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $65.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $135.21 or 0.00835027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,192.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00457033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00118602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00679825 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00259021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00243363 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,206,705 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

