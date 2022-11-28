Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Hits $7.31 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $158.25 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00075859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00061752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,001,189 coins and its circulating supply is 459,187,613 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

