Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.17 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $156.39 million and $7.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00076895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00060739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,966,411 coins and its circulating supply is 459,163,345 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.