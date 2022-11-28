Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €89.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($90.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG opened at €63.82 ($65.12) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.77.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.