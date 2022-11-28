MovieBloc 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.21 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $39.06 million and $4.21 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

