MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.06. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 450 shares traded.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MSP Recovery in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSPR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
