Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Head to Head Review

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30

Core Scientific has a consensus target price of 6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 4,457.01%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% Core Scientific N/A -63.18% -19.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.55 -$36.46 million N/A N/A Core Scientific $544.48 million 0.09 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

