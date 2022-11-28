Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $434.82

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and $434.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00118705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00224952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00050886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00059719 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,945,437 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

