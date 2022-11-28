Neal I. Goldman Purchases 45,095 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 45,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,958.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377,677 shares in the company, valued at $854,159.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 14,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

