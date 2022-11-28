Needham Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $5.43 on Monday, hitting $669.23. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,281. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

