Needham Investment Management LLC Buys 133,966 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the quarter. Telos makes up approximately 2.7% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 2.59% of Telos worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TLS shares. B. Riley cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Telos to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Telos Price Performance

Telos Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.31. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

