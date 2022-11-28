Needham Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $202,762,000 after purchasing an additional 377,760 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $19,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,836. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

