Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 280,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Yext worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $48,051,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $25,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,647,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

