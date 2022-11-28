Needham Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 96.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,380 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Research Solutions stock remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

