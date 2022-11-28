Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €47.89 ($48.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.22. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €42.78 ($43.65) and a 52-week high of €115.90 ($118.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.