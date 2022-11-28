NerdWallet (NRDS) and The Competition Critical Survey

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NerdWallet to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% NerdWallet Competitors -124.45% -1,628.34% -17.68%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million -$42.50 million -32.02 NerdWallet Competitors $848.00 million $3.49 million 4.25

This table compares NerdWallet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NerdWallet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NerdWallet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 NerdWallet Competitors 436 2725 4865 65 2.56

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 66.76%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 46.03%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NerdWallet beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

