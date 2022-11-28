Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 14,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.