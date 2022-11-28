New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 77834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

