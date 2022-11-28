New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMTM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

