NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
NewRiver REIT Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:NRWRF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.
