NFT Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, NFT has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $641,888.51 and approximately $5,984.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,181.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00235344 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01753409 USD and is down -19.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,046.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

