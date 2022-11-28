Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance
Nickel Creek Platinum stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
