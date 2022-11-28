Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

Nickel Creek Platinum stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

