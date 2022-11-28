Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 3.3 %

NRILY traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 64,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

