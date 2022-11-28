Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 295.5% in November

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 295.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 9,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

