Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) vs. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Head to Head Analysis

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.49 billion 3.03 $1.55 billion $7.34 12.86 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.59 $87.94 million $4.41 10.83

This table compares Northern Trust and Community Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northern Trust pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northern Trust and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 5 5 0 2.36 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $104.79, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.84% 15.12% 0.94% Community Trust Bancorp 32.25% 12.16% 1.44%

Summary

Northern Trust beats Community Trust Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

