Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $527.83 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $345.91 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.46.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

