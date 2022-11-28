NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,402. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.47.
Insider Activity at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $46,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $33,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
See Also
