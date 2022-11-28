NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,402. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.47.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $46,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $33,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.